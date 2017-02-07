Nigerian Police on Tuesday said it recovered over one hundred and eleven million naira (N111 million) from electoral officials allegedly bribed by the Rivers state government during the December 10, 2015 rerun parliamentary elections in Rivers state.According to the report by the IGP investigative panel tasked to investigate the violence during the election presented today, the money was recovered from 23 suspects who were allegedly bribed by the Rivers state government to rig elections.The chairman of the panel, DCP Damian Okoro disclosed that," the sum total of N111,300,000 million was recovered from 23 INEC-ELECTORAL officers out of N360 million, of N15 million each, and three senior Electoral Officers were given N20 million each".See photos: