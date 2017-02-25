The ongoing Supplementary election in Igbo Etche community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State has turned bloody as hoodlums reportedly chopped off the hand of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.An official said to be with the victim during the incident was reportedly taken hostage by the thugs and has not been rescued yet.Meanwhile, the victim is said to have been taken to INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt for treatment.