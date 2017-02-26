The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says all its officials who participated in the Etche rerun election in Rivers State have returned safely.‎The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Aniedi Ikoiwak disclosed this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Tonia Nwobi.Ikoiwak also disclosed that the INEC official who was kidnapped during the election had regained freedom.He said though there were incidents of electoral violence, ballot box snatching and other electoral vices, the election kicked off on time in Etche.“The supplementary re-run elections into the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency and the Etche state Constituency 2 took place.“The elections kicked off on time in 80% of the polling units slated for the election except in some polling units; pockets of violence, physical attack on staff, snatching of electoral materials, etc were recorded.“As at the time of filing this report, all 745 staff of the commission that were mobilized from Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states have returned.”