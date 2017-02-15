Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said any decision on the restructuring of the country would be taken by the people and not by the politicians alone.Abubakar said this in Minna, Niger state capital, after visiting Ibrahim Babangida, former military president, who recently returned to the country after a medical vacation in Germany.He said he was at the residence of Babangida to know how the former president was faring after his medical trip abroad.“The issue of restructuring the country is left to Nigerians to decide whether they want it or not,” he said.On the issue of recession, he said he had been advising the federal government positively on how to tackle the problem, even outside the media.“I have been in the corridors of power before, so it is not easy. Using the media always to advise government is a disservice,” he said.“I know I have been making positive contributions to the government aside the media to enable us come out of recession.”Abubakar was accompanied by Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).