A lawyer to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Adoga Inalegwu, has called on the Federal Government to immediately release the IPOB leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, so he can begin to talk to his people on the need for peace.Speaking shortly after a bail application for 45 suspected members of IPOB hit a brick wall at the Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday, Inalegwu suggested that the poor handling of the agitation for Biafra could worsen the situation.The lawyer explained that the continued detention of the IPOB leader was not a solution to the agitation for Biafra.He argued that freeing Kanu would enable him to speak with his people to embrace dialogue with the Federal Government.Inalegwu said, “I have written to the Federal Government for a dialogue to end this matter before it gets out of hand. We looked on and the Niger Delta crisis got out of hand. I think it is time for the Federal Government to call on the leadership of Biafra to sit down and discuss the matter.“Repression is not the answer. Blood is not the answer. Armed rebellion is not the answer. In the 21st century, the language of the United Nations is peaceful resolution of all things. I call on the government for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu so that he can speak with his people and then face a peaceful dialogue.“I have written to the British Government, the United States, the (National) Human Rights Commission and the State Security Service to intervene in this matter and bring it to a peaceful close,” he added.Inalegwu stated that the agitation for Biafra begun 51 years ago and that it had lingered. He described a situation where peaceful protesters would be shot and killed as highhanded.He urged government to show restraint, adding that peace remains the best option in handling the case of Biafra agitators.“The Biafran question can be resolved. It is not by repression; it is not by charging people to court for treason. It is simply by sitting down across the table; that is the norm of the world now,” Inalegwu added.