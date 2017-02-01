The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed February 7 for continuation of cross-examination of prosecution witness, Tabugn Sylvanus in the on-going trial of former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, and three others over recruitment fraud.Justice Nnamdi Dimgba adjourned the matter to enable the prosecution produce a letter allegedly written by Drexel Nig. Ltd, one of the defendants.The said letter was written to the Board of the Nigeria Immigration Service for conduct of the botch 2014 recruitment.Defence counsel, Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN), requested for the letter to enable him carry out a proper cross-examination on the witness.The NIS conducted recruitment on March 15, 2014, that led to the death of 15 applicants, while several others were wounded.The Federal Government arraigned Moro over alleged N676m recruitment fraud.Others charged along with him are the former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Anastacia Nwobia and a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr F.O. Alayabami.At the last adjourned date, a former Controller-General of the Service, David Paradang, told the court that he was not aware of the 2014 recruitment.Paradang was Controller-General between June 2013 and August 2015.NAN