The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Nigeria Police Force to reconsider the fate of the six police officers dismissed for alleged unprofessional conduct during legislative rerun elections in Rivers.The Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, made the call during chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.Makarfi described the dismissal of the officers who were hitherto attached to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as “politically motivated.”He said the decision was biased and should be reconsidered for the sake of justice.The six police officers – Insp. Eyong Victor, Sgt. Peter Ekpo, Sgt. Oguni Goodluck, Sgt. Orji Nwoke, Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and Sgt. Tanko Akor – were dismissed last month.Police authorities alleged that the officers violated clear instructions handed down to them during the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in Rivers.They claimed the officers breached the force’s rules to be of good conduct and desist from escorting politically exposed persons to polling units throughout the period of the election.The officers were also accused of misusing the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237 while in the convoy of Wike on the election day.