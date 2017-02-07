Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was determined to improve the economy in order to end the ongoing recession.Osinbajo made the remark while commending the Inspector General of Police over the handling of yesterday’s nationwide anti-government protest.Recall that some cross section of Nigerians on Monday took to the street to protest the policies of Buhari-led Federal Government.The acting President who took to his twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo noted that government delegates are going round the states of the federation in a bid to engage Nigerians, explain government policies and also welcome criticisms.He wrote: “I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.PYO“We are committed to the continuous engagement with our people to explain govt policies, receive advice and criticisms PYO.“Cabinet Ministers have gone round 8 states so far for Town Hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State PYO.“With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history. PYO“There will be more of such meetings in other States yet to be visited.