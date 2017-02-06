



"WE HEAR YOU, LOUD & CLEAR"





STATEMENT FROM THE ACTING PRESIDENT







(Excerpts from the opening remarks of Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, @ today's consultative forum between the Economic Management Team and the Private Sector on the Economic Recovery Growth Plan, which is to be launched later this month.)









WE HEAR YOU loud and clear, those who are on the streets protesting the economic situation and even those who are are not, but feel the pain of economic hardship. We hear you loud and clear. You deserve a decent life and and we are working night and day to make life easier .









(The Ag. President also recalled the words of President Buhari, a few months ago when he said:)





QUOTE:





"I know that uppermost in your minds today is the economic crisis, the recession for many individuals and families is real. For some it means not being able to pay school fees, for others it is not being able to afford the high cost of rice, millet, or of local or international travel. And for many of our young people the recession means joblessness, sometimes after graduating from university or polytechnic.





I know how difficult things are, and how rough business is. All my adult life I have always earned a salary, and I know what it is like when your salary simply is not enough. In every part of our nation people are making incredible sacrifices."





UNQUOTE





The journey out of the damage caused by years of neglect and corruption is bound to be difficult but there is a glorious light at the end of the tunnel. Let us work together, steadfastly and patiently for the economic change that will come very soon.









Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

Ag. President

Federal Republic of Nigeria