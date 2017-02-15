Seems actress Stella Damasus and director Daniel Ademinokan have secretly tied the knot.
He revealed this in his Valentine's day message to her.
"While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful WIFE @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective. Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. EVERYBODY deserves another shot at getting it right with love. I'm glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave 😂, you love me still. Every single day, I just can't wait to come home to you because you are my SAFE PLACE. With you, everyday is Valentine's Day. I love you. #HappyValentinesDay #HappyWifeHappyLife #MyRib #MyWife #YouCompleteMe #DaBishopChronicles"
