He revealed this in his Valentine's day message to her.





"While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful WIFE @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective. Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. EVERYBODY deserves another shot at getting it right with love. I'm glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave 😂, you love me still. Every single day, I just can't wait to come home to you because you are my SAFE PLACE. With you, everyday is Valentine's Day. I love you. #HappyValentinesDay #HappyWifeHappyLife #MyRib #MyWife #YouCompleteMe #DaBishopChronicles"