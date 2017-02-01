The supreme court of the US state of New York, has dismissed a defamation suit which Musiliu Obanikoro, former minister of state for defence, filed against Omoleye Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters.The charge was struck out after Sowore asked the court to dismiss it based on affidavits and exhibits.The judge granted Sowore’s request on the grounds of non conveniens – a discretionary power that allows courts to dismiss a case where another court, is much better suited to hear the case.“Accordingly, it is ordered that the motion to dismiss this complaint on the ground that New York is an inconvenient forum is granted and the complaint is dismissed with costs and disbursements to defendants upon submission of an appropriate bill of costs,” Debra James, the judge, ruled.“Upon the foregoing papers, it is ordered that this motion is granted in accordance with the attached memorandum decision and order. This is the decision and order of the court.”Obanikoro, had alleged that Sowore and Sahara Reporters, committed libel by accusing him of rigging the election that produced Ayodele Fayose as governor of Ekiti state.He said the report harmed his reputation, both in Nigeria and the US, but the judge granted the defendant’s motion, saying the matter be resolved in a Nigerian court.