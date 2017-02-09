Charles Adeogun-Philips, lead prosecution counsel‎ in the trial of Sylvester Ngwuta, supreme court judge, has withdrawn from the case.Adeogun-Philips announced his withdrawal from the trial before John Tsoho, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, on Thursday.When the case was called, Hajara Yusuf, principal state counsel, told the court that she had been instructed to take over the matter from Adeogun-Philips who is an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor.“I have been instructed to inform the court that Mr Charles Adeogun-Philips, the lead prosecuting counsel, will no longer be appearing in this matter,” she said.“In view of this change, myself and my colleagues will be appearing subject when arrangement will be made in due course.”‎Ngwuta is facing money laundering charges to the tune of N500m brought against him by the federal government.He is one of the judges whom the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested on allegations of corruption in October 2016.The government has also filed fresh charges against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).