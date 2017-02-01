In his apology, Akintoye had written, “Good day brethren, I put up an update yesterday that incurred the wrath of some of my friends and the population at large for what some considered its harshness to another member of the Nigerian community.
“In hindsight, I believe I was indeed harsh. I believe I am wrong to have come at him in the manner in which I did. He’s in love with our nation like I am and like the rest of us.
“It was in finding a lasting remedy to our national malaise that I believe my passion took the best of me, and it was in that regard that I erred.
“I apologize for that and I apologize to those whom my update affected in any manner. I was wrong and I am sorry.
“Thank you and God bless you all.”
You are now the illiterate.ReplyDelete
Hey paddy man,That's not right. he just proved himself as a great man of honor. So he should be honored. I also feel you need to apologias to him now..Delete
What a brave man. I honor you indeed in your deligencyReplyDelete