Two groups comprising those in support of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and those demanding a better deal from the government are currently at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.Those protesting against the current economic situation are under the aegis of #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA, while their counterparts are of the Buhari Volunteer Network.The pro-government group says it is out to sensitise the populace on the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.But Chidi Odikalu, former chairman of the Human Rights Commission, who is on the side of those protesting against the current economic situation, said he was at the Unity Fountain to demand good governance.Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, who was among the key organisers, withdrew from the campaign less than 48 hours before it kicked off.He had said there was a plot to hijack it.The musician made the statement after the police said it had “credible intelligence” that some other groups were planning a counter protest which may lead to breakdown of law and order.“If these various planned protests/demonstrations are held as scheduled, that there may be a breakdown of law and order, with attendant loss of lives and property,” the police had said in a statement.But civil rights groups vowed to go ahead with the exercise, and it commenced on Monday.In Lagos, the protesters converged on the National Stadium before marching out to the streets.Seyi Law, a top comedian, is one of those leading the protest in Lagos.