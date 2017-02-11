US President Donald Trump said Friday he had no immediate plans to fight for his migrant ban at the Supreme Court and was considering a new executive order to overcome legal hurdles.Insisting that he has the law on his side — despite two defeats in federal court in quick succession — Trump said security concerns may dictate a quicker response.“The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order,” he said, adding that any action would not come before next week.