The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's health status is not as worse as people speculated.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, stated this on Daily Sunrise Programme of Channels Television Wednesday.He said: "The current health status of the president is that it is not as terrible as people make it seem. In his own communication, he (the president) says no cause for worry."On when exactly Buhari would return to Nigeria, the presidential spokesman said: "He communicated the National Assembly and that letter of communication is in the public domain. He said I will be away till my doctors rule out certain things."Adesina maintained that the Tuesday's statement that Buhari needed more rest was misinterpreted by the media.He said the statement was in past tense, talking about Buhari's health condition as of the time he was leaving Nigeria on January 19.Asked again to disclose when the president would come back, he responded: "Well, we do not know when he will be back, but when he is coming, he will communicate."Adesina said he did not need to talk directly to Buhari on the telephone before he could authenticate the transmissions from the president.