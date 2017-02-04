According to reports, Buhari will be received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by top government officials tomorrow.
"There are no indications yet that he will not be back on Sunday. If he will not return, he would have communicated to the National Assembly. Since he has not done that, then he is expected back," a Presidential source reportedly said.
He is expected to resume his presidential duties on Monday.
