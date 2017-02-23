Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Don Etiebet, has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing fine in London.He said images of Buhari receiving visitors and discussing with them prove he was doing well.Etiebet urged Nigerians to be positive about the health issue of President Buhari and pray for his quick recovery.“I do not believe there is any secrecy behind his health issues because a statement has been issued that he is extending his vacation on his doctor’s advice,” he told Vanguard.“Several Nigerian dignitaries have been visiting him and we see him having tea/coffee with his visitors, so why the worry? I think Nigerians should keep praying for his safe return,” he stated.Etiebet added that there was no cause for alarm since the President transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, empowering Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to act in his absence.“I believe strongly that life comes first before you think of rulership or governance. If you are not feeling well, you cannot talk of governing a country.“The most important thing is that President Buhari transmitted a letter to the Senate informing them of his disposition and asked Vice President Osinbajo to act until he returns according to the demands of the constitution.“What then is getting a lot of Nigerians worried since the President transmitted a letter? Is it that the Acting President is not performing well?“These are just some busy bodies and they should instead pray for Mr President to get well and return soon rather than get worried over his continued absence from the country.”