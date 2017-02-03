The spokesperson to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo – Laolu Akande, has reacted to the planned nationwide protest by music icon, Tuface Idibia.Akande said that the people have the right to protest.According to him, the presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.He made this known in a chat with Channels TV on Friday.He said, “Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.“People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right.‘”Government is not in the business of countering any protest.”Recall that the music icon had disclosed he would be leading a nationwide protest, against”obnoxious policies” implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had described the planned protest as mere jealousy.