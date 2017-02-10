Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians of all faiths to lift up President Muhammadu Buhari in prayers.In a press statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Abubakar said every one us is a mere mortal, irrespective of how great or highly accomplished they are.“We deserve the care and support of one another in trying times,” he says.He reminded Nigerians that President Buhari needs all the prayers and goodwill that he can get at this time, to enable him return from his medical vacation in the UK and continue with his “God-ordained assignment of steering Nigeria to her next level of greatness.”“Each of us go through times when we are not feeling in top form,” he says. “The last thing we need in those times is mockery or ill will.”The former vice president urged Nigerians to quit the rumour mongering and to instead channel that energy in praying for God to strengthen President Buhari and his family through this time.