Power failure at the Senate’s New Building marred the screening of the non-career ambassadorial nominees for whom President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking legislative approval.
The light went off at exactly 12:13pm. The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which is conducting the exercise for the 46 nominees, had to continue with the screening in darkness when light failed to come on.
