There was a drama in the Senate on Tuesday as power outage almost stalled the screening of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.The committee was screening the 7th nominee, Baba Ahmed Jidda from Borno State when the light went off at 12: 13 p.m.The screening committee was forced to suspend proceedings abruptly.Former Senate leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, advised the committee to continue the screening.About three minutes later, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, asked the nominee to continue the exercise.For over one hour, the screening committee used different gadgets such as rechargeable lamps, handset light to illuminate the room before power was restored at 1:06 p.m.Sunmonu in her welcome address said the exercise was in line with the provision of section 171, Sub section 4 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as Amended) which vested the power of confirmation of person to be appointed as the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the Senate.The Section states: “An appointment to the Office of Ambassador, High Commissioner or other Principal Representative of Nigeria abroad shall not have effect unless the appointment is confirmed by the Senate.”Those screened on Tuesday are – Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Kabiru Umar (Sokoto), Baba Madugu (Bauchi), Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno), Justice George Adesola Oguntade (Lagos), Garba Gajam (Zamfara), Bala Mohammed Mairiga (Zamfara), Christopher Okere (Anambra), Etuborn Asuquo (Cross River)and Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara).Others are – Amin Muhammad Dalhatu (Jigawa), Ahmed Nuhu Bamali (Kaduna), Professor Dandatti Abdulkadir (Kano), Justice Isa Dodo (Katsina), Professor Mohammed Yisa (Kwara), Mrs Modupe Irele (Lagos), Suzanne Folarin (Ogun), General Ashimiyu Olaniyi (Oyo), Oriji Ngofa (Rivers), Jonah Odo(Ebonyi) and Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti).The screening continues on Wednesday.