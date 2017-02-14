Popular Nollywood actor, Mr Ime ‘Bishop’ Umoh, who was recently appointed Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Ethical and Social Reorientation, was robbed on Monday in Warri, Delta State where he went for an event.The robbers who threatened to kill the actor, also took his phones and money.The incident got his wife disturbed and here's what she wrote on Instagram;"So pathetic that the more we pray for a better Nigeria, the more things become so sour. Few minutes ago, I had a call from a strange number and the voice I heard was my hubby’s.“I was surprised to receive a call from him with a strange number. He said ‘Baby pray for me, I’ve just been robbed by robbers in Warri, and all my gadgets and money have been taken away from me, threatening to kill me also. I’m stranded and the event I’m supposed to attend here, I can’t make it anymore, no contact to communicate with anyone for direction, except yours.’“For the first time I’m feeling this way, how on earth can someone do this to another man, even to the one that God has given to this country and the world as a gift of antismile to clear away people’s sadness.“I pray only to God to touch their minds, and as they have said, they will return the phones and other items taken, but only and if money will be paid to them without informing the police, which is not a problem,” Idara lamented.“I pray for my husband’s safety and that of my family, may God continue to keep and preserve my household, also pray for the safety of all my husband’s colleagues @jnrpope @walteranga @mikegodson @empressnjamah,@funkymallam @daniellaokeke @mikeezu and all of them. Safety is yours @Okon Lagos.”