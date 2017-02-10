Police officers harassed Obasi Sunday, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, at the entrance of the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.The incident happened about the time when members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) staged a protest to Aso Rock.Sunday later told journalists that he was on his way to supreme court – his place of primary assignment (PPA) – when the officers stopped him.“My PPA is the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Today is my CDS (community development service)… after my CDS, I usually go to my PPA,” he said.“So, today as I was passing, I saw one policeman and he asked me where I was going. I told him that I was going to my PPA. I even brought out my two ID cards – my NYSC ID and my supreme court ID, but he said I shouldn’t go despite the fact that I saw people entering the villa gate.“They said I should enter a car that can take me there, but I refused. They started pushing me, harassing me, they were many about 10, look at my ID card, they tore it to shred.”The policemen let him off the hook after realising the scene he was creating.