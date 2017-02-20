A detachment of policemen this afternoon barricaded the entrance to the international conference centre, venue of the meeting scheduled by the Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party for an emergency meeting of its members to deliberate on the outcome of the Portharcourt Appeal court which upheld the leadership of Ali Modu Sheriff as the chairman of the party.Though the meeting was supposed to hold at 2pm today, a detachment of policemen in about four patrol vans stormed the venue and barricaded the venue as early as 11am with two patrol vans.When vanguard visited the venue at 1pm, no vehicles were being allowed into the expansive premises.But determined to go on with the meeting, the spokesman of the caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye announced a change of venue from the ICC to Asokoro.In a statement he noted that “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this Country.“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people.Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the Country.“All invited members of the Party for the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting are hereby directed to proceed to will the Ekiti State Government Lodge on T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja by same time, 2:00Pm” the statement said .