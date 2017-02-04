The Nigeria police force has pleaded with Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and other groups planning to protest to shelve their plans in the interest of peace and public order.In a statement on Friday night, the police said they were in possession of “credible intelligence” that some other groups were planning a counter protest or marches between 5 February and 6 February.The statement said this could lead to a breakdown of law and order.“If these various planned protests/demonstrations are held as scheduled, that there may be breakdown of law and order, with attendant loss of lives and property”. the police said in the statement signed by Jimoh Moshood.To demonstrate they were willing to employ any means necessary to keep the peace, the police said they were prepared “to employ every possible legal means for the maintenance of law and order; and for the protection of lives and property”.“Consequently, members of the public, parents and guardians, religious/opinion leaders and other interest groups are strongly advised to prevail on their children and wards, followers and adherents not to allow themselves to be used by any group to cause disturbance of public peace and break down of law and order.”The police statement appears to have countermanded the earlier position of Fatai Owoseni, commissioner in Lagos, who said the police and the musician have reached an amicable solution about the protests: that there would be a protest at a designated place, but no street march.