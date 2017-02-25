Anti-riot policemen have been drafted to the buildings of South African Telecommunication giant, MTN, Nigeria in Abuja as well as that of the South African Digital Satellite TV (DSTV) Headquaters to forestall any further attack on the companies.The deployment of the security operatives followed a stern warning issued last night by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command against acts capable of breaching the peace in the city by any individual or group of persons.Irate youths allegedly hijacked a peaceful demonstration by members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, who were protesting against persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.The students had on Thursday staged a protest at the Embassy of South Africa in Abuja, calling on the authorities to end the spate of attacks against Nigerians in that country.They later moved to the MTN and DSTV offices in Abuja. But the move was hijacked allegedly by hoodlums who forced their ways into the premises of MTN, smashing vehicles’ windscreens and made away with phones and other valuables belonging to the workers.It was learnt that the heavy presence of security personnel in the buildings was to forestall any unforeseen development and to enable authorities keep watch over the situation.The FCT Police Command, in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, warned that the command would not tolerate any breach of the peace in the city and its environs.