Iheanacho has not made the matchday squad for the team in their last four games, a situation which many believed was triggered by the signing of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.





Gabriel Jesus’ fine form has not only kept Iheanacho out of the matchday squad, he has also reduced star forward Sergio Kun Aguero to the role of a substitute.





However, the coach of the senior team of Nigeria believes that 20-year-old Iheanacho has qualities which manager Pep Guardiola is aware of and, if he doesn’t get to play him, he would suggest the forward leave the Etihad.





” Kelechi has qualities and his manager is aware of that, but, sometimes, it depends on how the team plays. If he (Kelechi) is not getting games at City, the logical thing to do will be to move elsewhere and play,” Rohr told newsmen.