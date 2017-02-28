The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Tor Uja, says the commission will pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari on Mount Zion, Jerusalem.The Commission ‘s Head of Media, Mr Celestine Ogugua, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that a Prayer Convocation for Nigeria would hold on March 5, 2017, during the 2016 Pilgrimage Completion Exercise.Uja said that the focus of the Prayer Convocation was to pray for the President, the Acting President and Nigeria as a whole.He said, “We will lead and mobilise the Church to pray for the recovery of Mr President and for the Acting President to hold forth in dignity and strength.“We will also pray for Nigeria and Nigerians for the holistic recovery of our nation.”The NCPC boss also announced that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, would be the Special Guest of Honour at the prayer session.He said that the commission would push forward its idea of constructing a Heritage Conference Centre for the orientation of all intending pilgrims before airlift.Uja explained that the second objective of the Heritage Conference centre is to work with Israeli Agricultural experts to build a farm centre to train farmers in addition to constructing a secondary school that would bring up young people with good Christian values.According to him, the current economic recession is an opportunity to build and reconstruct the nation.He blamed the recession on the failure of people to institute a proper structure to sustain the nation’s resources.He said that NCPC would contribute spiritually and socially toward the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the country.He said, “We owe this nation our service; remove sectional barriers and stand for what is right in our nation and in our service to God.’’Ujah, while inaugurating a Committee on Land and Training, urged the committee members to work hard and make the necessary sacrifices to produce the desired results.In his response, the NCPC Head of Administration, Mr Danjuma Elabi, who spoke on behalf of the members, thanked the Executive Secretary for the opportunity given to them to serve.He pledged that the committee would work hard to ensure that its objectives were achieved.