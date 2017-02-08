Photo from Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle's court wedding in Ikoyi today 2:17 PM 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede who traditionally married the son of late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi's son, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole on Saturday just shared a photo from her court wedding which took place this morning at the Ikoyi Registry. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.