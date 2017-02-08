Bayern Munich captain, Philipp Lahm, has confirmed that he will retire at the end of this season.SportBild had broken the news before their DFB Pokal game on Tuesday and Lahm said it was true after their 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.“I’ve told the Bayern officials that I’m retiring from playing at the end of the season,” he told reporters.“I see my style of leadership in the way that I give my best every day, in training and in every game. I think I’m capable of doing that until the end of the season but no longer than that.“Therefore it’s clear to me that I’m going to retire. I said over a year ago that you’ve got to always check and ask yourself, how are you training and how you are feeling.“I’m sure that I can deliver top performances until the end of the season, but no longer than that.”Lahm made his 500th club appearance last Saturday against Schalke and is aiming for a record-equalling 8th Bundesliga title this season.The 33-year-old’s current contract with the Bavarians runs out in 2018.