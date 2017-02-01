According to her, older men are the real deal and are more suitable for marriage because of their wealth of experience. She said:





“Since I was a child I have been crushing ‎on him. I still look forward to seeing myself in the arms of Pete Edochie. I don’t mind the fact that he is married; he is my dream husband. I like the way he talks, walks and acts.





Nobody else can substitute him in my life right now. Not even his younger version, Yul Edochie; he doesn’t entice me. All I want is Pete and not his sons or look alike! I love him regardless of his age. Older men make good husbands.





Age is just a number. If I love a 70-year old man, I don’t see why I shouldn’t marry him. I don’t have time for small boys still running around and wearing studs in their ears with lots of chains hanging around their necks.”