In a tweet on Wednesday, Adesina said he had made an eternal commitment to speak the truth “no matter what”.
“Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won’t get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what.God rules,” he tweeted.
On Tuesday, Adesina told Channels Television that he does not speak directly with Buhari, but that those around him have said “the president is fine”.
“I’m in touch with London daily, I’m not saying I speak with him direct, but I’m in touch with London daily, people around him we speak daily,” he had said.
He added that Buhari should be expected back in the country “sooner that people think”.
It came as a surprise to many that Buhari, who was expected to return to the country on Sunday, extended his vacation indefinitely.
