Former Director of New Media for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Deji Adeyanju, has accused PDP politicians of spending more money on girls than media campaign.On his Twitter handle ‏@adeyanjudeji, he said, “People are complaining about Buhari Media Centre, PDP too are talking.“PDP politicians will rather give girls money than work on their media.“How does this amount to me defending corruption?“Most of you APC & Buhari supporters are brainless,” he tweeted.