Following the Port Harcourt ruling that sacked Senator Ahmed Makarfi but recognized Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said that Ahmed Makarfi remains the recognized Chairman of the party until the Supreme Court decides otherwise.Fayose who gave the statement in Ado-Ekiti, said the Makarfi-led faction of the party has already appealed the Appeal Court’s ruling, adding that “when we got the judgement at the lower court, affirming the Caretaker Committee, Sheriff was still parading himself as the chairman.” Fayose equally said that although he knows that some people are apprehensive about whether he would win or lose the election come 2018, he is going to get to greater heights because he has the backing of the people.I’m aware that some people are apprehensive of 2018 but I want to say it here that they should worry not. What I know that will happen tomorrow is that I will get to greater heights.” “There are three major important factors in elections, the people is number one, followed by the party and the candidate. You can have a party and candidate, if you don’t have the people, you will fail because the power of the people is greater than the power of those of us in power.”“Here in Ekiti, we have the people. I am saying it here that we are under the leadership of the Ahmed Makarfi led Caretaker Committee.” “When we got the judgement at the lower court, affirming the Caretaker Committee, Sheriff was still parading himself as the chairman. This time around too, we have appealed the Appeal Court judgement and as such, Makarfi remains our chairman until the Supreme court decides.”