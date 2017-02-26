The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has won the election for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency.INEC returning officer, Prof. Olushola Omotayo declared the result at the INEC collation centre in Okehi, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.Candiate of the PDP, Jerome Eke polled 15,221 while his APC counterpart, Ogbonna Nwuke polled 6,220.The PDP also won the election for Etche Constituency two with 4,210 votes over APC which polled 1,070.