The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, has admonished the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose to respect himself, PDP and Nigerians, saying he could not join issues with the Ekiti Governor as that would amount to reducing himself to his level.Sheriff gave the appeal while reacting to Fayose’s criticisms of him since he was affirmed the National Chairman of the former ruling party by a Port Harcourt Appeal Court.Speaking in Abuja when leaders of the party from the South-West paid him a solidarity visit, the former Borno State Governor advised governors on the platform of the party against doing anything that would further divide the party.According to Sheriff, “Yes, our governors are very important people. They are leaders of the party in their own right. I beg them not to divide the party. Let everybody unite and build the party.‘’For Governor Ayo Fayose, I have no issues to join with him because I cannot even comment on some of the things he says and does. Doing that would amount to coming back to his level. But I beg him to respect himself, to respect the PDP, respect Nigeria because whatever you say today, posterity will judge you. I beg him to control himself.”Sheriff reinstated his earlier stands on the Appeal court ruling, saying the victory is for all PDP.“As I said, this victory is for every member of PDP; there is no loser. People can vent their anger but as a leader and father of everybody, I want to make sure that this party is united,” he added.