The Ali Modu Sheriff- led Peoples Democratic Party has described the Court of Appeal Port delivered in his favour as the confirmation of the will of the people.Cairo Ojougboh, the Deputy National Chairman to Mr. Sheriff, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.Mr. Ojougboh said the Sheriff-led National Working Committee of PDP was still ready to dialogue with the Ahmed Makarfi-led group irrespective of the judgement.“To us the judgment is no victory, no vanquish.“Irrespective of the judgement our door is open to our brothers who unfortunately are in the other group.“We promised not to victimise anybody but work together to reunite the party,” he said.Mr. Ojougboh added that following the judgement, Mr. Sheriff was ready to organise a credible National Convention of the party as soon as possible.“The will of the masses is that the party should be handed over to the people and that is what the Sheriff has come to do and he will never be distracted in achieving that.“The PDP Chairman, Sheriff has directed me to assure our party members that the PDP National Working Committee would as soon as possible organise a national convention that would lead to the election of credible leaders of the party,’’ he said.He, however, added that should Makarfi-led group appeal the judgement, Sheriff-led NWC would also be ready to meet them in the Supreme Court.“All of us had earlier pledged to accept whatever is the outcome of the court judgment and I hope the Makarfi-led group will still respect that.“Should they say they will proceed to the Supreme court to appeal the judgment, we are also ready to meet at the Apex Court, but I expect them to respect their promise.’’Mr. Ojougboh, who commended the party members and supporters for keeping faith in Mr. Sheriff, urged them to keep supporting him and his effort to return the party to the grassroots.