The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will bounce back to power, urging members not to be distracted by the recent Appeal Court ruling that recognising Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic Chairman of the party.The Governor who said the judgement was a temporary setback, noted that it should not dampen the collective will of the people to forge ahead knowing that something good is about to happen in the PDP.“When something good is about to happen, there must be a hurdle that you must overcome. That judgment is only a hurdle but we will overcome it to reach our destination”.He made this known in Abuja during the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party led by Ahmed Makarfi.“Once the passion is right, nothing is impossible and overcoming whatever hurdle to recapturing power at the center in 2019 is not impossible”.He further called on members of the party to remain resolute, united, committed and focused to the party.The governor questioned the ruling of the judgment, “If you give a judgment to a party, with no senator, no governor, no BoT members, who then was the judgment given to?”Earlier, the Minority Leader of the Party in the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the Senators have absolute confidence in the Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee.He noted that PDP remains the only veritable political platform that Nigerians are waiting for.According to him,“Let me assure you that we stand on the decision taken at the Port Harcourt convention and Nigerians know that PDP is the only veritable political platform to belong to”.