Supporters of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party Monday defied a police barricade of the International Conference Centre in Abuja and met at the Asokoro residence of the Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose where they passed a vote of confidence on Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and resolved to challenge the appeal court verdict upholding the leadership of Senator Modu Sheriff at the Supreme Court.The meeting which had in attendance four governors, the Deputy President of the senate, the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, former governors and Ministers, members of the Board of trustees as well as chairmen of the PDP in the states also restated its support for the decision of the party convention in Portharcourt which empanelled the Caretaker committee under Senator Makarfi. Senator Makarfi who set the tone of the meeting which started few minutes to 3pm said the essence was to brief members on the outcome of the recent court verdict in Port Harcourt and to chart a new course for the party.Senator Ike Ekweremadu who is the highest ranking elected PDP member in the country expressed worry at the manipulation of state institutions, including the police to thwart democracy in the country. According to him, the solidarity of all key organs and bodies of the Party towards the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP National Caretaker Committee, despite the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal on the party’s leadership tussle, is a clear demonstration that “it is not the hood that makes the monk”.