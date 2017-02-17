1. Two out of the 3 man Justices of the Appeal Court gave a scanty judgment in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while one for Makarfi — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 17, 2017

2. The Judgment has finally shown that the ruling Party, the APC is out to create a one party state in the country. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 17, 2017

3. The Party is proceeding immediately to the Supreme Court to file an appeal against the ruling of today's appeal court judgment — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 17, 2017

