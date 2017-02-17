 PDP Crisis: Makarfi faction reacts to Appeal Court judgement, vows to proceed to Supreme Court | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Makarfi faction Peoples Democratic Party PDP has reacted to the Appeal Court judgement, recognises rival Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the party.

The party described the judgement of two out of the 3 man Justices of the Appeal Court as scanty judgment in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while one for Makarfi.


The PDP also blames the APC for the current development, claiming that the latter was out tp create a one-party state.


The Makarfi faction of the PDP also vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court in order to appeal the unfavourable judgement.




  1. Confused bunch of bloodsuckers parading as human beings. You are all the problem of this nation. May God wipe out all of you enemies of the common man

