The victorious Senator Ali – Modu Sheriff, has described the judgement by the Port -Harcourt Court of Appeal on Friday, as a victory for the party.However, he said that the interest of the party supplants his office as the National Chairman.‘I am willing to relinquish the position for the party to move forward into achieve its goals’. He said. Speaking with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, he said ‘I consult other leaders of our party to see how we can organise our national convention, to stop our division and leadership tussle.’