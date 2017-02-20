A former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wale Oladipo, has advised the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction against appealing the judgement of the Port Harcourt Appeal Court at the Supreme Court, saying such action will affect the chances of the party in the 2019 general election.Addressing journalist yesterday, the former spokesperson of the party urged aggrieved members to bury their hatchet in the interest of the former ruling party.According to Oladipo, ‎”I think the time has come for our members to put this leadership tussle behind us and move forward in the overall interest of our party.“2019 is around the corner, time is not on our side, we need to put the matter behind us and embrace peace. Don’t forget in 2018, we have governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti States‎.“We must work hard to win the states in order to reclaim the presidency as well as more seats in both chambers of the National Assembly and states Assemblies.“To me going to the Supreme Court will further escalate it and drag the matter more than expected. We should put our heads together and see how we can resolve the family matter amicably,” he said.Recall that an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had on Friday last week affirmed the former Borno State Governor as the authentic National Chairman of the party.A three-man panel of judges in a unanimous decision agreed that the former Borno State Governor is the authentic National Chairman of the party.Following the ruling, the Makarfi’s faction of the former ruling party disclosed that it would be heading to the Supreme court to contest the judgement.