Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has implored PDP members and supporters not to worry about the victory of Ali Modu Sheriff at the Court of Appeal.The Court, holding in Port Harcourt on Wednesday affirmed Modu Sheriff as the legitimate National Chairman of the PDP.”There is no cause for alarm," Ekweremadu said. "The party leadership will meet as soon as possible to take a decision on the best way forward.“I enjoin party faithful to remain steadfast as we will surely emerge stronger from the present challenges. Those dreaming about the death of the opposition in Nigeria will have to sleep much longer, and still wake up to meet us much stronger because a vibrant opposition is the beauty of democracy”.