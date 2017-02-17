T. Y. Emmanuel, a clergy, has urged the Bayelsa state government to clear the six months salary arrears owed to workers in the state in order to avoid God’s anger.Emmanuel gave the advice on Thursday in Yenagoa while delivering a sermon titled ‘Make God Your Refuge.’The sermon was delivered in church service to commemorate the first anniversary of the second tenure of Seriake Dickson, governor of the state.Emmanuel, who was the guest preacher at the thanksgiving service, claimed that God had asked him to inform the governor to pay workers properly.“God is angry when you don’t pay workers. God has asked me to tell you that hired servants should be properly paid,” he said.“The cries of the hired servants have come to God and God has heard them, misapplication of riches is what poses danger, we need wisdom from God to function.”He said leadership was given to man by God for the purpose of service and benefit to mankind.Emmanuel called on the governor to acknowledge the essence of God’s purpose for instituting government authority for man.“When God gives a man leadership, there is an assignment he wants to fulfill, every government is of God, though it might have human mistakes,” he said.The cleric who quoted amply from various books including Psalm 127, James 5:1-5 and Deuteronomy 24:14-15 in the Bible to exemplify his points, advised the governor to take solace in God.Dickson acknowledged ‘God’s hands’ in his re-election for second tenure in office.He told the people that even things were tough, his government was making efforts within the limited resources available to enhance the welfare of its workforce.“Our dreams are so high that you can’t even use a ladder to see. In the midst of recession, we are building the best schools, roads and hospitals in the state,” he said.