The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday described the political alliance of some parties, plotting to “wrest power” from the APC in 2018 as a “joke”.The ruling party said politics and governance in Osun State had gone beyond “jokes and wishful thinking”.In a statement by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party said promoters of the new alliance were political featherweight.It said: “In the last 16 years, these are people who have not been able to develop worthy ideas, talk less of having the capacity to achieve what Governor Rauf Aregbesola has accomplished in over six years.“Politicians who lack the ability to think out of the box and initiate progressive development cannot compete with the APC and Aregbesola.“Despite its low federal allocation, Osun still out-performs many states.“For the benefit of those who care about facts and figures, there are some states where workers have not been paid in seven months.“Osun State, therefore, cannot be worse off on that score as the new alliance uninformed leaders claim. How can such a collection of people and parties upstage a party like the APC in Osun?”