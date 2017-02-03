''Osun, Nefertiti, and Yemoja pray around my head': Beyoncé’s poem about her twins 3:18 PM 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Beyonce has shared a poem meant to celebrate her twins pregnancy where she acknowledged Yoruba goddesses Osun and Yemoja and said they were praying around her head. The poem which is titled I' Have Three Hearts' was written by popular Somalian poet Warsan Shire. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.