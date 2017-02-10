Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited Bayelsa state for the second leg of the Niger Delta dialogue.In a series of tweets, Osinbajo urged Niger Delta militants to desist from attacking oil facilities as they would only hurt themselves." We must not allow anyone to persuade us to destroy investments, or pollute our environment to prove a point or to get a few benefits," he said. "That is cutting our nose to spite our face!""We must make haste. We must move quickly. Day by day the world is moving away from oil.""For many years we heard US, our major oil buyer, developing shale oil, we did nothing. Today America does not buy a drop of oil from us."