The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has declared that successes achieved by Yemi Osinbajo while the President is away on medical vacation is a “milestone of the Buhari administration.”Shehu made the remark while dismissing insinuations in certain quarters that there was division in the Presidency.Speaking in Abuja over the weekend, the Presidential spokesman maintained that there was no cabal in the Presidency.According to Shehu, it was not true that some close appointees of President Buhari had constituted themselves into a cabal with the aim of whittling down the influence of Acting President Osinbajo.‘’This country has one government. When Nigerians voted, they voted for Buhari/Osinbajo on one ticket. Nobody can divide that ticket, so if Prof. Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration. It is one government, no division in this government”, he said.On the health of the President, the Presidential media aide promised to get Buhari to speak to Nigerians in a bid to douse the controversies in the country.‘’Okay, if you are making a suggestion, we will put it to him, in case he would agree. We will put it to him, ‘’ he said.Recall that shortly after Buhari embarked on his vacation few weeks ago, rumour had it that he was dead.This was further fuelled by the fact that the President who was expected back in the country, following the completion of his vacation, sent a letter to the National Assembly same day, extending his 10-day vacation in the UK to enable him complete and receive medical results.