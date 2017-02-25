Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce, has applauded Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as the price of dollar continues to fall against the Naira.The Naira was traded between 400 and 460 against the dollar at the parallel market on Friday.In a tweet posted on Saturday, Bruce admitted that whatever Osinbajo is doing is “magic” and urged him to teach “his boss”.He wrote: “Whatever the acting President is doing to increase the value of the Naira is working. We appeal to him to teach his boss this magic he has!”At the beginning of this week, the Naira was traded for over 500 at the parallel market.Traders expect the Naira to sell for less than 400 to a dollar, if the boost in liquidity by the CBN is sustained.